Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm secure places on European team for the Ryder Cup

LONDON (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed. McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, and it’s Rahm’s third in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List. This year’s Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome where captain Luke Donald’s team will try to avenge a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year. McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, currently leads the European Points List. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the Masters in April for his second major.

