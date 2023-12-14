Rori Harmon, Taylor Jones power No. 5 Texas to an 88-75 win over Arizona

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN The Associated Press
Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives against Arizona guard Skylar Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rori Harmon had 19 points, 11 assists and finished a rebound shy of a triple-double, and Taylor Jones added 16 points as No. 5 Texas beat Arizona 88-75. The Longhorns (11-0) extended their best start in eight years by shooting 51.6% in the game and converting 21 Arizona turnovers into 25 points. Harmon was 7 of 15 from the field and finished with nine rebounds. Jones was 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line. Texas is off its its finest start since opening the 2015-16 season with 16 consecutive wins. Kailyn Gilbert led Arizona (7-3) with 26 points.

