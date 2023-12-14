Rori Harmon, Taylor Jones power No. 5 Texas to an 88-75 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rori Harmon had 19 points, 11 assists and finished a rebound shy of a triple-double, and Taylor Jones added 16 points as No. 5 Texas beat Arizona 88-75. The Longhorns (11-0) extended their best start in eight years by shooting 51.6% in the game and converting 21 Arizona turnovers into 25 points. Harmon was 7 of 15 from the field and finished with nine rebounds. Jones was 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line. Texas is off its its finest start since opening the 2015-16 season with 16 consecutive wins. Kailyn Gilbert led Arizona (7-3) with 26 points.

