Roquan Smith is confident the Ravens’ defense can still thrive after offseason departures

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is hard to match in terms of popularity, but Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith is certainly capable of sharing the role of face of the franchise. He’s now entering his second full season with the Ravens. And his presence may be the biggest reason Baltimore’s defense could remain elite this year despite some significant losses in free agency. The Ravens acquired Smith in a midseason trade in 2022. He was so good for the rest of that season that he was voted team MVP by local media. He also earned All-Pro honors each of the past two years.

