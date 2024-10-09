Root surpasses Cook as leading England run-scorer in test cricket. His next big target is Tendulkar

Joe Root took another of Alastair Cook’s records by becoming England’s highest run-scorer in test cricket. Root surpassed the retired Cook’s total of 12,472 runs by reaching 71 during England’s first innings on Day 3 of the first test against Pakistan. The 33-year-old Root moved to fifth place on the all-time list of test run-scorers. It leaves him behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,378), South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (13,289) and India’s Rahul Dravid (13,288). All four above Root are retired and within reach of a batter who said ahead of the tour to Pakistan that he had plenty left in the tank.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.