Root anchors England to nervy 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 1st test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joe Root has hit an unbeaten 62 to anchor England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka late on Day 4 of the first test. Set 205 to win, England was faltering at 70-3 but Root and Harry Brook (32) steadied the innings before the former captain guided the team home to its target as shadows lengthened on a sun-baked evening at Old Trafford. The English finished on 205-5 to secure a fourth straight test victory this summer after beating the West Indies 3-0 in July.

