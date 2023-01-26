Rooney: Steelers’ late push led to decision to retain Canada

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers' president Art Rooney II addresses the crowd during the jersey retirement ceremony of Franco Harris during halftime of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney is optimistic about his team’s future following a strong finish to the 2022 season. The Steelers won seven of their final nine games to end up at 9-8. Rooney praised the development of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and said the improvement the offense made over the second half of the season was the driving force in retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Rooney also gave coach Mike Tomlin credit for the way he handled a young roster, saying he’s “excited” about the steps Pittsburgh could take in 2023 and beyond.

