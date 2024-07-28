Roommates but not rivals: Two South Korean shooters win Olympic gold and silver

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Two South Korean shooters have broken an Olympic record to finish with gold and silver medals in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event. Oh Ye Jin took the gold with a score of 243.2 points and finished strongly to hold off teammate Kim Yeji on 241.3. Eight of Oh’s last nine shots scored at least 10 points of a possible 10.9. The bronze went to Manu Bhaker for India’s first medal of the 2024 Olympics. China’s Xie Yu scored 240.9 for the men’s 10-meter air pistol gold ahead of two Italian shooters. Federico Nilo Maldini had the silver on 240 and Paolo Monna won bronze.

