Rookies Stroud, Anderson should make Texans better, but Houston still far from contending

After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, things should start looking up for the Texans this year. But with a young team that’s still rebuilding, don’t expect Houston to be anywhere close to contending yet. They’re led by first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, a former linebacker for the Texans, who has brought some optimism to the downtrodden franchise. A big reason to believe Houston will be improved this season is the addition of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.