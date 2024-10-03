Rookies Celebrini and Smith give Sharks fans a reason to be excited

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks enter the season with a high level of excitement after years of on-ice struggles and fan apathy. San Jose bottomed out with 19 wins last season but ended up winning the draft lottery and taking Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini with the first pick. Celebrini and 2023 first-rounder Will Smith are part of a young core that has the fanbase energized and provides hope the Sharks can become contenders again soon.

