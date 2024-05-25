Rookie wild card wins hometown Lyon Open for maiden ATP title

LYON, France (AP) — Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has completed a dream week after the French wild card won his maiden ATP title in just his fourth tour event in his birth city to boot. The 20-year-old Mpetshi Perricard saved a match point in the tiebreaker and beat sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 in the Lyon Open final on Saturday. He says, “It was crazy, a very good final.” Mpetshi Perricard has also received a wild card into the French Open. He has drawn one-time quarterfinalist David Goffin in the first round. Etcheverry is seeded 28th and has drawn Arthur Cazaux of France.

