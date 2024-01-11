Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid provides Bills another option after nearly giving up on football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid occasionally wonders what he’d be doing had he not given football a second chance in high school. Kincaid told The Associated Press he thinks he would be selling real estate rather than enjoying a season in which he broke several of the team’s receiving records for rookies and tight ends. He quit football following his freshman high school season, before being lured back in his senior season. Kincaid’s emergence has provided the Bills with a reliable secondary threat behind Stefon Diggs entering the playoffs. Buffalo is the AFC’s second-seeded team and hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

