Rookie Schwellenbach shines as Braves ride homers from Ozuna, Albies to 5-1 win over Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach gave up only one run in six innings, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Saturday night.

Schwellenbach (2-4) outpitched Ranger Suárez (10-3) by allowing seven hits with no walks. The 24-year-old right-hander recorded six strikeouts after allowing a combined eight runs in back-to-back losses.

Schwellenbach said beating the MLB-best and NL East-leading Phillies was a highlight.

“Especially turning it around from last week, coming in and making some adjustments and hammering the strike zone,” Schwellenbach said.

Manager Brian Snitker said Schwellenbach’s win “was very, very impressive from the get-go.”

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brett Davis

Suárez allowed five runs in five innings in his third consecutive start in which he has allowed four or more runs.

The Braves took a 3-0 lead off Suárez in the first inning. Jarred Kelenic led off with a double to right field and scored on a single by Albies. With two out, Ozuna’s two-run homer made a splash in the pool behind the center field wall. The homer was Ozuna’s 23rd of the season and second in two nights against the Phillies.

Albies pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fifth with Albies’ two-run homer off Suárez.

One night after hitting two homers and driving in four runs in Philadelphia’s 8-6 win in the opening game of the series, Trea Turner’s third-inning single drove in Johan Rojas for the Phillies’ only run off Schwellenbach.

Braves Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, 83, made a rare appearance at Truist Park and received a standing ovation when introduced before the fourth inning. Cox, who had a stroke in 2019, stood and waved to the fans. His wife, Pam, became emotional as the ovation continued.

Cox visited the Braves clubhouse before the game.

“That was amazing,” Ozuna said. “I had never meet him. … I didn’t know if he knew me, but it was real cool to me to meet him like that. He’s a special guy for the organization.”

The start of the game was delayed 31 minutes by rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: DH Kyle Schwarber (left groin strain) and 1B Bryce Harper (left hamstring strain) ran Saturday “and both did pretty well,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Schwarber was really good. So we’re going to run Harper again (Sunday) and see where we’re at.” Thomson said Schwarber could return from the injured list on Tuesday. Thomson wasn’t ready to say Harper may be cleared that soon. “I don’t want to say that yet,” Thomson said. “We’ll find out more tomorrow.”

Braves: OF Ramón Laureano (lower back soreness) has not been placed on the IL but remained unavailable, even as a pinch-hitter. “No, can’t run, hit,” said manager Brian Snitker. “No.” … Pitching coach Rick Kranitz is away from the team to be with his wife, who has health concerns, in Arizona. “The family is the No. 1 thing,” Snitker said. The Braves begin a series at Arizona on Monday. “I’m hoping we’ll see him,” Snitker said.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia rookie Michael Mercado (1-0, 1.50 ERA), coming off a win over the Chicago Cubs in his first major league start, will face Atlanta right-hander Reynaldo López (6-2, 1.83) in the final game of the series on Sunday.

