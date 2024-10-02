Rookie receiver Malik Nabers misses Giants practice because of a concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Malik Nabers, who leads the NFL in receptions after four games, missed the New York Giants practice on Wednesday because of a concussion. Coach Brian Daboll said the No. 6 overall pick in the draft was still in the early stages of the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks is uncertain. Nabers was hurt late in the 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. He had a career-best 12 catches for 115 yards before being hurt. Nabers has 35 receptions, five more than No. 2 Nico Collins of Houston.

