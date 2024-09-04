Rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix set to start in Week 1

The days of rookie quarterbacks waiting their turns before taking over teams is long gone. For the third time in four years there will be three rookie quarterbacks starting the season opener. No. 1 pick Caleb Williams got the nod for Chicago, No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels for Washington and No. 12 pick Bo Nix for Denver as half of the record-tying six QBs drafted in the first round in April became immediate starters. Before 2021, there was only one season since the 1970 merger when at least three rookie QBs started the opener. That came in 2012 when five did it.

