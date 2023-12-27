Rookie QB Will Levis itching to play, help Titans finish season with wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel knows rookie Will Levis will benefit from playing in the Titans’ final two games this season if the quarterback’s sprained left ankle allows. Watching one game after starting eight games was tough enough. Levis made clear Wednesday he’s anxious to play and win some games so he can finish this season on a good note. The Titans visit the Houston Texans on Sunday. That’s the same team that sacked Levis seven times in an overtime loss Dec. 17. The last sack bent Levis’ left leg, aggravating the ankle injury the rookie has been playing through since mid-November.

