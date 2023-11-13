Rookie QB Tommy DeVito has tough time in 1st start, but does get TDs for Giants against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito started deep in his own territory in his first start for the New York Giants. He got sacked five times. But he also got a couple of late touchdowns, which is more than the Giants got against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. DeVito completed 14 of 27 passes for 86 yards in the 49-17 loss. It came two months after the Giants lost 40-0 at home to Dallas in the season opener. DeVito became the first undrafted rookie quarterback to ever start for the Giants with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured.

