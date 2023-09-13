Rookie QB Stetson Bennett goes on Rams’ non-football injury list; no reason given by Sean McVay

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has been placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ non-football injury list. Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t give any details Wednesday about the reason for the move with Bennett. He led Georgia to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round. Bennett missed the Rams’ season-opening victory at Seattle with what the team said was a shoulder injury, presumably related to Bennett’s heavy work in training camp and the preseason.

