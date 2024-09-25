Rookie QB Jayden Daniels leads Commanders to a record-setting performance

Jayden Daniels did far more than just deliver the first breakthrough performance from this year’s heralded class of rookie quarterbacks. He put up the type of performance that few quarterbacks of any age have delivered in recent memory in Washington’s 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Daniels went 21 for 23 for 254 yards with two touchdown passes and a TD run. Washington has scored on every drive the past two weeks, excluding three kneel downs at the end of a half or game, becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to have no punts or turnovers in consecutive games

