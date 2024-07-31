Rookie QB Caleb Williams and other Bears starters will sit in preseason opener

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will not start rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against Houston. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that the No. 1 pick in the draft from Southern Caifornia and all the Bears starters are sitting out the game. Eberflus wants to take a look at players vying for a roster spot in the game and could use Williams in any of the other three preseason games. The announcement came a day after Williams said he was hoping to play against the Texans.

