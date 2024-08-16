Rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt looking to make more progress when Chargers take on Rams

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Alt shouldn’t be in awe when he takes the field at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. The Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle admitted to needing a couple minutes after stepping out of the tunnel to take in his new home field last week during the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Once the game started though, Alt got down to business and began his transition to the pro game. Alt saw 21 snaps at right tackle in the 16-3 loss to Seattle. He is likely to see an increased work load on Saturday when the Chargers face the Los Angeles Rams.

