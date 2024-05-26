Rookie mistake collects Marcus Ericsson in early crash, knocking 2022 Indy champ out of 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion and 2023 runner-up, was knocked out of Sunday’s race before completing a lap when he was collected in an early three-car crash. Rookie Tom Blomqvist got too far down on the rumble strip and spun up the track and into the path of Ericsson coming through the first turn on the first lap of the rain-delayed race. Pietro Fittipaldi also was knocked out in the crash. It was a tough month for Ericsson, who crashed in practice and struggled to make the 33-car starting grid.

