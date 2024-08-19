Rookie Michael Penix Jr. to sit again in Falcons’ final preseason game against the Jaguars

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Michael Pennix Jr. has played in one preseason game for the Atlanta Falcons. That’s enough for coach Raheem Morris. Penix did not play in last weekend’s game at Baltimore. He will sit again in the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday. The decision to give Penix limited playing time has raised plenty of eyebrows, especially since starter Kirk Cousins isn’t playing at all in the preseason as he returns from an Achilles tendon injury. But Morris said he’s seen enough of Penix in practice, including two joint workouts with the Miami Dolphins, to evaluate his progress. The coach doesn’t want to risk an injury in an exhibition contest. Penix was the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft and the Falcons’ quarterback of the future.

