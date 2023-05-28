Rookie Metayer pulls Spirit into 1-1 draw with Gotham

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paige Metayer’s header in the 69th minute pulled the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 tie with Gotham on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Brazilian Bruninha scored from distance into the top corner to put Gotham ahead in the 23rd minute at Audi Field. Yazmeen Ryan appeared to add another goal for Gotham on a diving header in the 55th, but video review overturned it. The Spirit, coming off their first loss of the season last week, tied it on rookie Metayer’s second goal of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.