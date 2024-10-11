Rookie manager Carlos Mendoza’s magic touch has helped resurgent Mets reach NLCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Like a lot of New York Mets this season, Carlos Mendoza got off to a terrible start. During his first eight days as a major league manager, the team was rained out three times and opened 0-5. All at home. Immediately, his decisions were scrutinized and questions arose. But fast forward six months, and it’s hard to believe there was ever any doubt. Mendoza’s magic touch with his resurgent team has taken the surprising Mets all the way to the National League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

