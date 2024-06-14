Rookie Keon Coleman playfully embraces Buffalo while showing a serious side to filling receiver role

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Don’t be fooled by Keon Coleman’s out-going and engaging personality. Whether it’s sharing shopping tips or nibbling on cookies, the Buffalo Bills rookie receiver out of Florida State is locked in on football. The 21-year-old is aware of the buzz he’s created since being drafted with the 33rd pick overall. He’s most focused on filling a role at a retooled receiver position with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone. Coleman has made an encouraging impression during spring practices in using his lean 6-foot-4 frame and muscular arms to snatch balls thrown over his head and behind him.

