Rookie Keon Coleman playfully embraces Buffalo while showing a serious side to filling receiver role

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills second-round draft pick Keon Coleman addresses the media during an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, April 27, 2024. Wide-eyed, engaging and athletic, Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman has much to offer, be it tips on when to land the best deals for winter coats — two seasons in advance, he proclaimed — to using his lean 6-foot-4 frame and long muscular arms to snatch balls thrown over his head and behind him. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Don’t be fooled by Keon Coleman’s out-going and engaging personality. Whether it’s sharing shopping tips or nibbling on cookies, the Buffalo Bills rookie receiver out of Florida State is locked in on football. The 21-year-old is aware of the buzz he’s created since being drafted with the 33rd pick overall. He’s most focused on filling a role at a retooled receiver position with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone. Coleman has made an encouraging impression during spring practices in using his lean 6-foot-4 frame and muscular arms to snatch balls thrown over his head and behind him.

