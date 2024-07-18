Rookie Joseph Paintsil has goal, two assists to propel Galaxy to 3-2 victory over Rapids

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Joseph Paintsil had a goal and two assists by halftime to spark the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Diego Fagúndez staked the Galaxy (13-5-7), who moved into first place in the Western Conference, to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his fourth goal of the season. Gabriel Pec notched his third assist on the score and Paintsil picked up his sixth. Pec became the second Galaxy player to contribute to a goal in 10 straight home matches, joining Robbie Keane (2012-13). The Rapids (11-9-5) knotted the score in the 32nd minute when Kévin Cabral scored for a fifth time this season. The Galaxy regained the lead in the 38th minute when Paintsil used another assist from Pec and Edwin Cerrillo’s second helper to score for a seventh time.

