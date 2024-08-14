Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hits a 430-foot homer for the go-ahead run as the Guardians edge the Cubs 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Jhonkensy Noel hit a 430-foot solo homer in the sixth inning off Drew Smyly, providing the go-ahead run for the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Noel’s drive onto the left field porch was his ninth home run in 32 games since making his major league debut on June 26. He had his first two-homer game Monday in the series opener, a 9-8 win by Cleveland.

“I don’t know about being in a groove, but I know I’m a good hitter and I just try to do damage to the pitcher every game,” Noel said through an interpreter. “Every game is the same mindset.”

The Guardians took sole possession of the best record in baseball at 71-49 with their fourth straight victory. They also own the top home mark in the majors, going 37-20 at Progressive Field.

Pedro Avila (4-1) retired two batters for the win, while Emmanuel Clase earned his fourth save in four days — for the first time in his career — to tie St. Louis’ Ryan Helsley for the major league lead with 37.

“Emmanuel is just incredible, and I’m so thankful for him,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “It’s unbelievable how hard he works to keep himself available to pitch every day. The fact that he loves to pitch just magnifies it.”

Guardians starter Matthew Boyd pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run in his first MLB game since June 26, 2023, with Detroit. The left-hander gave up three hits and struck out six without a walk in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Boyd signed with Cleveland on June 29, then went 1-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five rehab starts. He threw 80 pitches, 61 of them strikes, before walking off the mound with a broad smile.

“Today was awesome — a milestone — but this was just the beginning,” Boyd said. “The energy in this ballpark has always been palpable and the opportunity that sits here with this ballclub is special.”

Smyly (3-6) gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings for the Cubs, who are 4-3 in their ongoing stretch of 14 straight games against AL teams. They have won 20 of 34 overall since July 4, the third-best record in baseball during the timeframe.

“Two tough losses here, for sure,” Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “We had some opportunities, but didn’t take advantage of them.”

The Cubs opened the scoring in the second on a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson. Right fielder Noel caught the ball deep in foul territory, but Hoerner beat the throw home.

Cleveland tied it in the bottom half on Brayan Rocchio’s bunt single that brought in Andrés Giménez. Javier Assad mishandled the ball, accounting for the only run he allowed in 4 2/3 innings.

