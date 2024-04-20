Rookie Jesse Love claims 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series win in another wild Talladega finish

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Nineteen-year-old rookie Jesse Love has won the first NASCAR Xfinity Series of his career in a crash-marred, double-overtime finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Love held off Brennan Poole and took the checkered flag 0.141 seconds ahead of Riley Herbst. Anthony Alfredo and Leland Honeyman claimed the next two spots, while Poole faded to fifth. Hailie Deegan went into the final restart with a shot at becoming the highest-finishing woman in Xfinity Series history, but fell to 12th. Danica Patrick retains the distinction with a fourth-place showing at Las Vegas in 2011. Pole-sitter Austin Hill was taken out by Parker Kligerman with two laps to go, forcing overtime. Then it was Kligerman who crashed out as Love went for the lead, leading to double overtime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.