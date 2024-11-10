Rookie Jared Verse is a battering Ram, sacking QBs and talking a great game for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Verse is the midseason favorite to be the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year. The Rams linebacker has made an immediate impact as Los Angeles rebuilds its defense following Aaron Donald’s retirement. Verse is getting to quarterbacks with remarkable frequency, racking up 3 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss along with dozens of pressures. He is also a gifted trash talker whose deep, piercing voice echoes through the Rams’ locker room every week. Verse will be on a national stage when the Rams face the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

