Rookie James Wood’s 3-run homer gives the Nationals a 5-2 win and a 3-game sweep of the Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

Wood, a 21-year-old rookie and the Nationals’ top prospect, sent a first-pitch fastball from Justin Wilson 405 feet the opposite way to left field. His second homer since his debut on July 1 gave the Nationals their fifth win in six games.

After general manager Mike Rizzo made clear on Friday that Washington is still in rebuilding mode, the Nationals (47-53) drew even in the wild-card standings with Cincinnati, which began the second half hoping to make a playoff push. The Reds have lost four straight.

Jake Irvin and Andrew Abbott dueled to a stalemate over seven innings. Irvin allowed solo homers to Noelvi Marte and Stuart Fairchild among five hits. He struck out seven and walked none, giving the Nationals’ bullpen the break it needed after it had to cover seven innings Saturday night.

Robert Garcia (2-3) pitched the eighth before All-Star Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances. He saved each of the three wins against the Reds.

Washington Nationals' Jake Irvin pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John McDonnell

Abbott was stout for Cincinnati, giving up two unearned runs on six hits before yielding to Lucas Sims (1-4) for the final out of the seventh. Sims allowed a two-out single to Keibert Ruiz and a bunt single to Ildemaro Vargas in the eighth before Wood’s homer.

The left-hander got some help from his outfield. Left fielder Will Benson made a diving, backhanded catch of a liner by Wood in the fourth to take away an extra-base hit, then dived again to snare a sinking liner by Jacob Young to end the inning. Center fielder Stuart Fairchild banged into the wall to catch a deep drive by Wood in the sixth.

Juan Yepez extended his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games with a double in the third. He has a hit in every game he’s played for Washington, the longest streak to begin a stint with a team since David Dahl’s 16 games for Colorado in 2016.

Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz stole his major league-leading 48th base after a two-out walk in the eighth but was stranded when Jeimer Candelario popped out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF TJ Friedl (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

Nationals: Irvin was visited briefly by trainers after he appeared to turn his ankle fielding a comebacker in the third.

UP NEXT

Reds: Right-hander Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34 ERA) makes his first start since he took the loss in the All-Star Game as Cincinnati begins a three-game series at Atlanta.

Nationals: Have not announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against visiting San Diego.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.