Rookie Jackson Merrill hits walk-off homer off Díaz to give Padres a dramatic 3-2 win over Mets

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Jackson Merrill homered off Edwin Díaz with one out in the ninth to lift the San Diego Padres to a dramatic 3-2 win against the New York Mets and a split of a four-game series between teams in playoff contention. Merrill gestured toward the Padres’ dugout and slapped five with Jurickson Profar, who hit a tying two-run shot in the eighth, before beginning his trot. He was greeted by a wild celebration after touching home. Díaz fell to 5-2. Robert Suarez (8-1) pitched the ninth for his win.

