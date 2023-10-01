Rookie Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea wins in Arkansas for her first LPGA Tour title

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Hae Ran Ryu completed a wire-to-wire run to her first LPGA Tour title, a three-shot victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The 22-year-old rookie from South Korea had four birdies and an eagle in her last nine holes at Pinnacle Country Club to shoot a 5-under 66 and finish at 19-under 194. Ryu, the LPGA Q-Series medalist last year, is projected to climb into the top 10 in the Race to CME Globe. Ryu became the fifth rookie to win this year, and the first to do it while leading after every round since Patty Tavatanakit at the 2021 Chevron Championship. Linnea Strom finished second after a final-round 64

