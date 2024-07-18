Rookie Federico Redondo scores first two goals, sparks Inter Miami to 3-1 victory over Toronto

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Federico Redondo scored the first two goals of his career in the second half after assisting on a first-half score by Diego Gómez and Inter Miami posted a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC. Neither team scored until Redondo fed Gómez for a goal in the 43rd minute to give Inter Miami (15-4-5) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Redondo’s goals came in a six-minute span. The 21-year-old midfielder used an assist from defender Julian Gressel in the 53rd minute to forge a two-goal lead and found the net again — off passes from Gómez and Gressel — in the 59th to make it 3-0. Gressel has an assist in five straight matches. He and Lionel Messi are the second pair of teammates to pull off a five-match run in the same season in league history.

