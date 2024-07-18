Rookie Federico Redondo scores first two goals, sparks Inter Miami to 3-1 victory over Toronto

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray, left, takes down Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Federico Redondo scored the first two goals of his career in the second half after assisting on a first-half score by Diego Gómez and Inter Miami posted a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC. Neither team scored until Redondo fed Gómez for a goal in the 43rd minute to give Inter Miami (15-4-5) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Redondo’s goals came in a six-minute span. The 21-year-old midfielder used an assist from defender Julian Gressel in the 53rd minute to forge a two-goal lead and found the net again — off passes from Gómez and Gressel — in the 59th to make it 3-0. Gressel has an assist in five straight matches. He and Lionel Messi are the second pair of teammates to pull off a five-match run in the same season in league history.

