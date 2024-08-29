Rookie F1 driver Colapinto laughs off Messi comparisons as excitement rises in Argentina

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Rookie driver Franco Colapinto has laughed off comparisons to Lionel Messi as he prepares to become the first Argentine to race in Formula One for 23 years. Colapinto has been drafted by Williams to replace the axed Logan Sargeant for the rest of the season, starting this week at the Italian Grand Prix. The 21-year-old Colapinto becomes the first driver from Argentina to race in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001. Excitement back in his home country has reached fever pitch, with some even likening him to soccer great Messi. Colapinto says, “Sometimes I see that they compare me and I’m like, you guys are crazy, like Messi is God, it’s like you cannot, how are you comparing me?”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.