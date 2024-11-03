Rookie Drake Maye back for the Pats with Mason Rudolph starting at QB for the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie Drake Maye is expected to start Sunday for the New England Patriots after clearing concussion protocol. The Tennessee Titans are going with backup Mason Rudolph in place of Will Levis for a third straight game. The Patriots announced Saturday that Maye not only had cleared the protocol but was removed from the injury report. He was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable after the first-round draft pick left last week’s win over the Jets. Levis had been listed as questionable with his sprained right, throwing shoulder. He was limited all week in practice as well.

