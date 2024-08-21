Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos’ unconventional quarterback competition concluded Wednesday with one final plot twist when coach Sean Payton walked up to his QBs during warmups and informed them that rookie Bo Nix had won the starting job.

“He smiled,” Payton said of 12th overall pick out of Oregon and sixth QB selected in the 2024 NFL draft. “We were getting ready to practice, and that was it. You know, we didn’t have cake and candles or anything like that.”

Payton didn’t even share the news with the rest of his team when he gathered everyone after practice.

“I haven’t told the rest of the team yet,” Payton said. “Because I’m not going to spend meetings with the rest of the team on every one of these other positions.”

Besides, he said, “they’ve kind of seen this coming.”

Nix, who started an NCAA QB-record 61 times at Oregon and Auburn, has led the Broncos to scores on six of the seven drives he’s directed in the preseason.

Payton wouldn’t discuss his plans at QB for Sunday’s exhibition finale against Arizona but chances are the two veterans he beat out will share that workload.

Nix isn’t a flashy sort, so he didn’t mind the manner in which he was informed he’d be the first rookie to start at quarterback for the Broncos since Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

“Yeah, he walked up and said he’s going to tell you guys (in the media) this afternoon. (So) let’s have a good practice,” Nix recounted.

And Nix did just that.

So did the other QBs: Zach Wilson, the 2021 second overall draft pick by the Jets, and Jarrett Stidham, who was at once a career backup and Denver’s incumbent by virtue of his two starts at the end of last season when Payton benched Russell Wilson, whom they moved on from in February.

In his second year in Payton’s system, Stidham got off to a quick start in the QB competition in July and Zach Wilson showed by far the best arm strength of the three. But Nix caught on — and caught up — quickly and he shined against the Colts and Packers in exhibition games and against Green Bay in a joint practice last week.

Nix has completed 77% of his passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions and a 116.7 passer rating in the preseason.

Payton said he was impressed by Nix’s quick processor and his ability to navigate a “dirty pocket” when the pass rush closes in.

