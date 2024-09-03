Rookie Bo Nix is next QB up for the Broncos after more than a dozen others failed post-Manning

DENVER (AP) — Hall of Famers John Elway and Peyton Manning both cast long shadows on the quarterbacks for the Denver Broncos. The latest QB to try to navigate the franchise’s precarious position is rookie Bo Nix. Elway and Manning are big fans of the first-round draft pick and say his unusual resume which includes an NCAA-record 61 starts at Auburn and Oregon make Nix an outlier when it comes to jumping to the NFL. They figure Nix will have his ups and downs as he masters the pro game but feel he has the right coach in Sean Payton to help him.

