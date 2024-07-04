Rookie Ben Rice moved to Yankees’ leadoff spot and Anthony Volpe dropped to sixth in batting order

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice was moved into the New York Yankees’ leadoff spot 15 games into his big league career for a game against the Cincinnati Reds and Anthony Volpe was dropped to sixth in the batting order. A 25-year-old who made his big league debut on June 18, Rice entered with a .270 average, three doubles and four RBIs. Volpe was in an 0-for-18 slide before his two-run double in the seventh inning in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss. He was hitting .206 with four walks since May 30, dropping his season average from .288 to .256.

