Rookie Abada scores twice to lead Charlotte to 3-2 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Liel Abada scored two goals to lead Charlotte to a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. Atlanta United (4-8-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute on a goal by Thiago Almada, who found the net for a fourth time this season on a left-footed shot from the center of the box. Charlotte (7-6-4) pulled even five minutes later on an own goal by Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams. Charlotte took a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute when Abada, a 22-year-old forward, used an assist from Kerwin Vargas — his first — to score. Abada gave Charlotte a two-goal lead in the 68th minute.

