Roof opened and closed in Rangers season opener vs. Phillies

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The retractable roof at the Texas Rangers ballpark was opened before the first pitch of the season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies and then was closed during the fourth inning because of thunderstorms in the area. It was the first time at Globe Life Field, which is in its fourth season as the Rangers home, that a game had the roof rolled out during play. Team officials took a long time Thursday before deciding to open the roof for the start of the game. The weather was overcast and 69 degrees when the game started but thunderstorms threatened the area in the fourth.

