Ronsieke’s 19 points, 7 blocks help No. 21 Creighton women edge Jackrabbits 58-46

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 19 points and blocked a career-high seven shots, which tied a school record, and No. 21 Creighton eased past South Dakota State 58-46. Brooklyn Meyer had 12 points to lead the Jackrabbits. Ronsiek hit a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run, and contributed a total of nine points that turned a 23-14 deficit into a 29-23 lead at halftime. The Jackrabbits missed their last six shots of the second-quarter and the drought continued for 10 minutes (0-for-11 shooting) going into the third quarter. South Dakota State ended up 2 of 10 with seven turnovers in the third quarter and Creighton closed with a 10-2 to take a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

