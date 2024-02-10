Ronsiek scores 29, No. 21 Creighton women use hot start to roll past DePaul 88-59

Omaha, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 29 points and No. 21 Creighton used a fast start to defeat DePaul 88-59 for the Bluejays’ 10th-straight win. Ronsiek made 5 of 6 shots and scored 12 in the first quarter when the Bluejays hit 13 of 19 shots and raced to a 30-13 advantage. DePaul opened the game with a 3-pointer, but Ronsiek scored seven and Creighton went on a 17-2 run. Ronsiek had a layup and a three-point play as the Bluejays closed with an 11-0 run. Ronsiek now has 1,507 career points, 12th on the career scoring list. She also had six assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Lauren Jensen added 19 points with eight rebounds. Anaya Peoples had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul.

