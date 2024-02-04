Ronsiek scores 26, leads No. 22 Creighton women over Butler 75-65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points and No. 22 Creighton pulled away in the second half to beat Butler 75-65. Ronsiek sank 10 of 15 shots for the Bluejays (18-3, 9-2 Big East Conference), who upped their win streak to eight by completing a season sweep of the Bulldogs (9-13, 1-10). She was 2 for 4 from 3-point range, made all four of her free throws and added nine rebounds. Sydney Jaynes led Butler with 15 points off the bench.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.