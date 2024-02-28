Ronsiek scores 25, leads 5 in double figures as No. 23 Creighton women rout Xavier 99-57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 23 Creighton routed Xavier 99-57. Five players scored in double figures for Creighton, which has won consecutive games since rebounding from a 20-point loss to then-No. 15 UConn on Feb. 19 that ended an 11-game winning streak. Morgan Maly scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Creighton (23-4, 14-3 Big East). Aizhanique Mayo scored 13 points and Daniela Lopez added 12 for Xavier (1-25, 0-17). Creighton has won 15 straight against Xavier and is 19-2 in the series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.