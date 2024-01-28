Ronsiek scores 18, No. 21 Creighton women hold off Seton Hall 57-49 despite sluggish finish

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 18 points, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen added 16 each and No. 21 Creighton turned back Seton Hall 57-49, the sixth straight win for the Bluejays. A 3-pointer by Maly gave Creighton a 47-38 lead late in the third quarter, but Seton Hall scored the final five points to get within 47-43 heading to the fourth. Savannah Catalon made two free throws to get Seton Hall within 49-45 with 8 1/2 minutes to go but the Pirates did not score again until an Azana Baines layup with 21 seconds left made it 54-47. There were a total of two field goals made in the fourth quarter, one for each team. Creighton went 1 for 8 and Seton Hall made 1 of 17.

