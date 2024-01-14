Ronsiek, Jensen score 22 each and No. 22 Creighton women hold off Providence 81-70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek and Lauren Jensen scored 22 points each and No. 22 Creighton defeated Providence 81-70. Creighton held the Friars to one field goal over the first five minutes of the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Jayme Horan gave the Bluejays a 19-point lead midway through the period. Sarah Bandoma scored six points in a 12-2 run that got Providence within 58-49 with a minute left in the third. Jensen and Ronsiek both made layups to close out the quarter and Creighton led 62-49 heading to the fourth. Providence got within 11 points near the midway point of the final quarter and again in the final minute. Olivia Olsen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Providence.

