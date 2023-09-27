Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams and Gus Edwards back at practice for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum have returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens in what could be a big boost to their offensive line. Stanley and Linderbaum missed the past two weeks, including a loss to Indianapolis last weekend in which the Ravens struggled to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson. Their return would bring the starting offensive line back to full strength. That would be a significant development for a team already dealing with quite a few injuries early in the season.

