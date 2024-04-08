Ronel Blanco has been a bright spot in a shaky start for the Houston Astros

Ronel Blanco’s brilliant start to the season is about the only thing going right for the Houston Astros. Blanco threw 2024’s first no-hitter Monday night against Toronto, then made it to the sixth against Texas on Sunday before allowing a hit. The problem for the Astros is what’s happened on days Blanco didn’t pitch. They have only one victory aside from his two starts. The bullpen has been an issue. Houston relievers are 0-5 with 6.89 ERA, with newcomer Josh Hader taking a couple of the losses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.