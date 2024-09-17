Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr fires another coach

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is looking for a new coach after firing Luis Castro in the second managerial change since the Portugal star’s arrival. The 63-year-old Castro had overseen a slow start to the new Saudi Pro League season with just one win in three games. The Riyadh club drew 1-1 against Al-Shorta of Iraq on Monday in the opening game of the AFC Champions League Elite. In April 2023, coach Rudi Garcia left Al-Nassr after failing to secure first place despite Ronaldo’s arrival four months prior.

