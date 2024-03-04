Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr loses first leg of Asian Champions League quarterfinal

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has returned from suspension but could not prevent Al-Nassr losing to Al-Ain 1-0 in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal. A first half goal from Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi was enough for one-time champion Al-Ain to have the advantage in the return leg in Riyadh next Monday. Ronaldo was fresh after missing a Saudi Pro League match on Thursday as punishment for making an alleged offensive gesture during the previous game against Al-Shabab. Ronaldo reacted apparently to fans chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s longstanding soccer rival. Al-Ain fans tried the same thing but were almost silenced in the sixth minute when Ronaldo went close with an overhead kick. At the end he attempted a lob from the halfway line that was just wide.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.